Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Stryker alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

SYK stock opened at $206.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.