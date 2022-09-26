Head-To-Head Survey: Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Chico’s FAS has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of -22.2, meaning that its stock price is 2,320% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Christopher & Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $1.81 billion 0.33 $46.22 million $0.86 5.59 Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.00 -$16.69 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chico’s FAS has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

83.9% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS 5.16% 44.81% 9.13% Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chico’s FAS and Christopher & Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00 Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Chico’s FAS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chico’s FAS is more favorable than Christopher & Banks.

Summary

Chico’s FAS beats Christopher & Banks on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels. The WHBM brand sells everyday basics and denim, polished casual apparel, relaxed workwear, black and white pieces, feminine all-occasion dresses, shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry for women. The Soma brand sells private branded lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 1,266 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands; and 59 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations. The company also sells its products through retail stores and catalogs; and through chicos.com, chicosofftherack.com, whbm.com, and soma.com, as well as through third party channels. Chico's FAS, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of September 11, 2020, the company operated 452 stores, including 316 missy, petite, women stores; and 77 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 C.J. Banks stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 44 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

