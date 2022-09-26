Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) versus BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems -14.32% -69.55% -11.14% BlackSky Technology -181.25% -54.22% -29.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Casa Systems and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 BlackSky Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Casa Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 98.60%. BlackSky Technology has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Casa Systems.

74.5% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Casa Systems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and BlackSky Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.75 $3.21 million ($0.56) -5.73 BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.61 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Casa Systems beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

