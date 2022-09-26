Critical Survey: Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) and The Competition

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Topgolf Callaway Brands to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion $321.99 million 26.64 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.27

Topgolf Callaway Brands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Topgolf Callaway Brands Competitors 51 415 897 12 2.63

Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.80%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 149.05%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

