Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,065 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IAA were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA Stock Performance

IAA stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

