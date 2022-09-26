Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 549,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

