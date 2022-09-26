Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.99% of Penske Automotive Group worth $70,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAG opened at $100.37 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

