Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.65% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $75,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:FV opened at $40.67 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

