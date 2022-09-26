Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.95% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $71,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.