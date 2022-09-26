Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.07% of Change Healthcare worth $74,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,248,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 1,632,717 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in Change Healthcare by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after buying an additional 1,043,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after buying an additional 989,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,919,000 after buying an additional 914,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

