Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,413 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.08% of Synovus Financial worth $76,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 256.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $37.68 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

