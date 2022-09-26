Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.53% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $77,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

