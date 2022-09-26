Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 43,735 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.92% of Commerce Bancshares worth $79,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $16,133,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $11,256,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

CBSH opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

