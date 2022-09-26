Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.56% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $81,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after purchasing an additional 614,414 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 522,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,509,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $25.21 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

