Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE:CFG opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

