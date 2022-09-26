Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unilever by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 113,132 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

