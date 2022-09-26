Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $81,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.