Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Spok worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Spok by 93.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Randy Hyun bought 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,123.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Randy Hyun acquired 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at $54,123.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $154,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 319,848 shares of company stock worth $2,329,899. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $7.26 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.25%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

