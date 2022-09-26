Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PHG opened at $15.86 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
