Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

WMS stock opened at $122.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 54,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $7,487,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,136.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

