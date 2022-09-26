Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $113.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.