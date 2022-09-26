Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

