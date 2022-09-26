Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in JOYY by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Further Reading

