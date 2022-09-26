Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 236,639 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,639 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 213.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,639,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HR opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 0.68. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HR. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

