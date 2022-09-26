Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Henry Schein by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 135,140 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $67.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

