Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 26.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 544,570 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $20,483,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 459,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $12,164,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.8 %
OMI stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $49.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55.
In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
