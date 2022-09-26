Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,513 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 145,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

