Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 343,631 Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.24% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL opened at $1.10 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

