Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $218.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 219.70 ($2.65), with a volume of 1494557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.20 ($2.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Tesco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,098.50.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

