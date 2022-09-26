Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of uniQure worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ QURE opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $808.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,307 shares of company stock worth $868,032. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

