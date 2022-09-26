Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,017.72

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,017.72 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 2,104 ($25.42), with a volume of 32047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,134 ($25.79).

Several analysts have weighed in on DLN shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,282 ($39.66).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,591.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,838.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

