Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,895 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $367,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $350,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Copa by 94.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

