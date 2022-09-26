Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 70,884 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,884 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $774.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also

