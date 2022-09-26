LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,883 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of LifeStance Health Group worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.05. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,196,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,374,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock worth $1,435,712 over the last 90 days. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

