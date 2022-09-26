Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $492,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 70.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,639 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $104.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

