Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $6,520,800.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

