Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Target Price at $127.00

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

About Nestlé

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.91. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

