Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems
In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems Price Performance
CVLT stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.