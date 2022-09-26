Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after acquiring an additional 165,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.