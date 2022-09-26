American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

