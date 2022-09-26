Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Canada Goose Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$22.52 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$21.75 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

