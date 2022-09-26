Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of CRBU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $604.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $26.13.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
