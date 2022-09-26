888 (LON:888) Hits New 52-Week Low at $113.20

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 115.10 ($1.39), with a volume of 122100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.70 ($1.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on 888 shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

888 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £513.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

888 Company Profile

In other 888 news, insider Yariv Dafna bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($28,516.19).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Stories

