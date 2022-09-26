Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,827.50

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08) and last traded at GBX 1,865 ($22.54), with a volume of 49837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,918 ($23.18).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bellway to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,252.71 ($39.30).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,188.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,323.83.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.