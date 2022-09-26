C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04.

On Thursday, July 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $130.06 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

