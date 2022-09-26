Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $179.00

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.30), with a volume of 169088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.36).

Petershill Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.51.

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

