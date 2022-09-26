BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $503.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 503 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 515.15 ($6.22), with a volume of 13499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.20).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 586.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 620.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.46.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.43%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

