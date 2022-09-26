UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.26

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.26 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 42374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.75).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £787.44 million and a P/E ratio of 344.44.

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at UK Commercial Property REIT

About UK Commercial Property REIT

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

