KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $1,010,672.70 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KLA stock opened at $307.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.20 and a 200 day moving average of $343.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

