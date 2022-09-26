Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Griffin Myers Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,854,159 shares in the company, valued at $127,761,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Griffin Myers sold 200,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $5,726,000.00.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 91.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

