Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 65,164 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 4.8 %

ITCI opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

